Hira Mani enjoys rain in blue sari

Actress Hira Mani has proved that she is a force to reckon with given her fashionista looks or impeccable acting and singing talents. The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like ‘Dou Bol’, ‘Sun Yara’ and ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho.’

She used to treat her fans with adorable clicks and her rendition of various songs shared on Instagram.

Recently, Hira has once again left her fans awestruck by dropping her sari look in new photographs. She can be seen enjoying the rain weather while wearing bold blue dress. “Baarish or mere neeli saari. @mimibymariam I am sorry ye main ne baarish main pehen lee kion kay Baarish main apne under ki heroine ko main maar naa saki,” she captioned the post.

On work front, she has paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song ‘Yadaan.’