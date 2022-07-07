Soldier embraces martyrdom in Waziristan

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday that a soldier chose martyrdom during a gunfight between law enforcement and terrorists in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In the fight against terrorism in the Mir Ali region, Sepoy Waheed Khan, a 23-year-old Nowshera resident, chose martyrdom, the military media wing continued.

Security personnel eliminated three terrorists last week and seized weapons and equipment. In various locations throughout the Waziristan district, troops killed over a dozen terrorists last month.