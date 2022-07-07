PM’s son serves Rs1bn defamation notice to Sindh ex-governor Ismail

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz served a defamation notice worth Rs1 billion to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail on Wednesday after he alleged that Suleman owned a solar panel business that benefitted from the government’s policy of investing in clean and renewable energy.

Suleman’s legal team, in the notice served to ex-governor Ismail, stated that the former Sindh governor’s claims were far from the truth and that their client did not own a company that sells solar panels. “…everything in those defamatory tweets is nothing but a pack of lies,” the notice read.

In his tweets on July 3, Ismail had alleged that instead of strengthening ties with Turkey during his visit last month, PM Shehbaz had signed solar energy contracts with Ankara, which would benefit Suleman.

The notice asked Ismail to do the following if he wishes to avoid legal action: Immediately remove the defamatory tweets; post a tweet publicly apologising to Suleman; issue a written apology to Suleman; abstain from further baseless allegations; pay a sum of Rs1 billion for loss and damages to Suleman.

The legal counsel of Suleman warned Ismail that if he does not fulfil the requirements within 14 days of receiving this notice, then legal action will be taken against the former governor.

In response, the ex-governor said he welcomes the notice, but asked in what capacity the prime minister’s son had sent him the notice. “The person who is a fugitive has sent me a notice. I stand by my claim of solar panels. The Sharif family is a business mafia, which uses the country for its businesses.”