President approves appointment of BHC additional judges

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of the additional judges of Balochistan High Court. The appointed additional judges include Advocate Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Advocate Shaukat Ali Rakhshani, Advocate Gul Hassan Tarin, Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana and Sardar Ahmed Aleemi. The president gave the approval on the recommendation of the prime minister in accordance with Article 175 of the Constitution. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has signed the International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill 2022 into law, the President House said Wednesday. The purpose of the bill is to establish an institute of such kind in the private sector. The president gave approval to the bill in line with Article 75 of the Constitution.