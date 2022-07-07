IHC adjourns Narowal Sports City case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned Narowal Sports City Complex case without any proceeding due to the cancellation of the cause list. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq was to hear the case but it could not take up. However Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, the petitioner in the case appeared before the court along with his legal team. The accountability court had rejected the acquittal plea of Ahsan Iqbal in above mentioned reference. The decision of the trial court had been challenged before the IHC where the defence lawyer had concluded his arguments in last hearing. The petitioner had adopted the stance that NAB could not level any charges of corruption against him in the reference and sought acquittal in the case while terminating the case. Meanwhile, talking to media outside the court, Ahsan Iqbal said the fake news could create anarchy among the public. He said that PTI had launched an organized campaign to defame the Election Commission of Pakistan. The PTI, he said, also started a campaign in abroad against the institutions of the country. He said Imran Riaz Khan was not a missing person, he was arrested by the police under the law. He further said any non political institution should not interfere into the politics. The journalists had complete freedom of expression in the country, he added.