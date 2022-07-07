LWMC issues sanitation plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) disseminated its plan of sanitation arrangements for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha at a press briefing on Wednesday. Chairman LWMC Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Commissioner Lahore Capt. R. Muhammad Usman, CEO LWMC Rafia Haider and MD WASA Ghufran Ahmad participated in the press briefing. While talking to the media, Chairman LWMC Khawaja Ahmad Hassan briefed the media regarding Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness plan.

He stated that we have made reforms to the grass root level for providing the facilities at every nook and corner of the city. In order to ensure the proper disposal of waste and keeping the city clean 1.5 million bags will be distributed among citizens.

The department will be providing 1 million small waste bags and 0.5 million large bags. According to plan, LWMC is going to make special arrangements for Solid Waste Management (SWM) on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha emphasizing on pre Eid, during Eid and after Eid challenges with aim to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements for the people of Lahore.

All the staff of LWMC will remain on board during Eid days to provide efficient cleanliness services to the citizens of Lahore.

The standard Cleanliness activities will mainly focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of Eid. CEO LWMC Rafia Haider briefed that LWMC has started its Eid cleanliness operation with providing the sanitation facilities in 13 cattle markets.

In order to manage animal waste, LWMC is going to distribute about 1.5 million bio degradable waste bags in Lahore from tomorrow till Eid. The waste bags will be made available free of cost in all cattle markets, respective 280 UC Camps, Zonal Offices, Major Masajid/Eidgahs.

Similarly, for prompt collection of animal waste, LWMC will hire pickups 2 days before Eid for garbage bag distribution, awareness & waste collection. More than 3500 pickups will be hired for all of Eid-ul-Azha operation. These pickups will be deployed in all UCs of Lahore for collection of animal waste.

LWMC will also ensure the cleanliness of 190 Ijtami Qurban Gahs by providing additional resources i.e. Pickups, Containers, Trolleys etc. In addition to containers, 110 temporary waste storage points and 05 dumping sites (Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba, Saggian) for animal waste will also be established. LWMC will also collect animal waste from all private housing societies by establishing special collection points.

Administration of private societies will be responsible for collection of waste within their premises whereas LWMC will collect and transport waste from five temporary designated points only. Similarly, special cleanliness arrangements will be ensured near and around Eidgahs/Masajid.