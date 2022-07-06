Court extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till July 18

ISLAMABAD: A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday extended the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Leader Imran Khan till July 18, in different First Information Reports (FIRs). District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the petition seeking pre-arrest bail of PTI chief.

The counsel for the petitioner, Dr. Baber Awan appeared before the court and requested the court to grant one time exemption from hearing to his client, Imran Khan. The court accepted the request and extended the interim bail. Meanwhile, the same court also granted pre-arrest bails to PTI leaders Shah Farman and Shahram Tarkai against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each.

It might be mentioned here that various police stations had registered a total of 15 FIRs against PTI leaders for vandalizing the public property during the long march.