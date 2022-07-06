Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio increases to 4.69pc

On Wednesday, according to the stats released by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH), the number of new COVID-19 cases in Pakistan surpassed the 800-mark yet again, as the infection spreads with each passing day.

The last time the number of new COVID-19 cases grew this high was on July 2, when the country logged 818 new cases.

Today, however, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio is slightly higher, at 4.69 percent, the highest in the last four and a half months. The most recent high was on February 18, when the country had a positivity rate of 4.92 percent.

COVID-19 Statistics 06 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 17,150

Positive Cases: 805

Positivity %: 4.69%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 168 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 6, 2022

According to the most recent statistics, 805 out of 17,150 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were positive.

Meanwhile, one patient died as a result of the virus, while 168 others are being treated in critical care units across the country.

Experts attribute the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan to two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, which have escape mutations that give them an advantage.

They claim that the sub-variants have also infected people who have already been vaccinated or infected with COVD-19, but there is no evidence that they are causing severe disease in the vaccinated people.