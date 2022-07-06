Farah Gogi corruption case: Investigators seek SECP record

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has requested records from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in order to broaden the scope of its investigation into the allegations of corruption against Farah Gogi on Wednesday.

According to reports, the ACE sent a letter to the SECP requesting information about Ghousia Builders and G Mangolia Housing Society, both of which are owned by Farah Gogi, a close friend of the former first lady Bushra Bibi.

The development of the housing society is the subject of investigations by an ACE inquiry committee.

In response to complaints from the public, an investigation was opened into the G Mangolia Housing Society’s administration.

Sources claim that Farah Gogi serves as the CEO of Ghousia Builders, the organization responsible for the construction of G Mangolia Housing Society.

51 F Gulberg II is where the Ghousia Builders’ office is located.

The ACE requested a complete record of both construction companies in a letter to the SECP registrar.