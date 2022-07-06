Zameen.com’s property sales event Lahore marks the launching ceremony of Tower 18 and Parkhouse Apartments

Pakistan’s leading online real estate platform zameen.com organized a property sales event in Lahore that was attended by a large audience. The event was organized at a private hotel and various projects like Swiss Mall, 101 by Icon Valley, Parkhouse Apartments, Tower 18, Jinnah Square Residential Apartments, Gulberg City Centre, and several other real estate projects were presented. It must be kept in mind that only Zameen.com has exclusive marketing rights to all these projects. Zameen’s senior leadership including senior Director Sales Laeeque Chaudhry, Director Sales Basil Hafeez, Director Sales Hafiz Usman, and Director Sales Ali Rehan participated in the event. The launching ceremonies of Park House Apartments and Tower 18 also took place during the PSE Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Ahmad Chaudry said that people are well aware of projects offered by Zameen.com as they are safe in terms of investment and are trustworthy. He further added that Zameen.com has done a tremendous job in project sales adding value to Pakistan’s real estate industry. CEO Parkhouse Apartments Mian Nauman addressed the ceremony and said that he takes immense pride in partnering with Zameen.com.

He said that Park House Apartments will bring a premium lifestyle facility in heart of Lahore and its city-centred location will save travel costs for the residents. Zameen.com’s sales experts presented a statistical overview of the current market situation and provided information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.