FrieslandCampina Pakistan wins regional Corporate Citizenship award for sustainability

Friesland Campina Pakistan was awarded the Gold Standard Award 2022 for Corporate Citizenship (CSR and Sustainability) by the Public Relations & Communications Association Asia Pacific (PRCA APAC) at a ceremony in Singapore. Recognized for its Dairy Development Program – an initiative designed to increase inclusion, profitability and quality for the dairy farmers of Pakistan and transform the dairy sector – the company competed in the prized CSR & Sustainability category against prominent names from the Asia Pacific region, including HP, Nestle, Novartis and Edelman. Leveraging 150 years of global dairy expertise, FCEPL’s Dairy Development Programme (DDP) has trained over 1.2 million Pakistani farmers in dairy farming best practices. These include over 31,800 women farmers who are now working as agripreneurs and milk collection agents in Pakistan. Historically, women agripreneurs have been undocumented in Pakistan. FrieslandCampina’s DDP efforts have ensured that they are now skilled, financially independent and formally contributing to the economy. As a result of the trainings and financial support provided under DDP, farmers have been able to increase farm productivity by up to 35%, thereby increasing their incomes substantially and improving their standards of living. “We are honoured to receive the Gold Standard Award 2022 for Corporate Citizenship in recognition of our efforts.

We believe in dairy being a transformative engine of economic growth, and we remain committed to sustainably nourishing Pakistan, which includes supporting multiple capacity building initiatives, thereby enabling a better living for our farmers.” said Ali Khan, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina Pakistan. The Gold Standard Awards recognise “Gold Standard” achievements by agencies, corporations, NGOs and governmental agencies across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. FrieslandCampina Pakistan was the only company nominated from Pakistan in any of the categories.

“It is heartening to see Sustainability and Pakistan both being recognised at an international level. Our Dairy Development Program is the evolving, organic embodiment of pursuing our purpose with collaboration, alignment and innovation as tenets of our methodology, and we continue to refine it iteratively. As part of our Sustainability and Communications Framework, in line with our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, we actively partner-for-growth internally and externally, which is yielding the most extraordinary results and making our culture more vibrant. As we integrate sustainability deeper into our business strategy, more high impact opportunities will surface, which is beneficial for our stakeholders, our business, and our country.” said Sania Sattar, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Communications at FrieslandCampina Pakistan. Driven by FrieslandCampina’s global purpose to “Nourish by Nature” FrieslandCampina Pakistan remains committed to providing Better Nutrition, Better Living for Farmers, and Better Nature for Pakistan.