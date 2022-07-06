WTI oil drops below $100 as recession fears

West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped below $100 a barrel for the first time since May 11 as concerns grow that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Traders are worried about the impact of sharply higher US borrowing costs, as the Federal Reserve embarks on a series of interest-rate hikes intended to cool inflation. Adding to bearish sentiment, Citigroup Inc. said that oil prices could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits.