Maria wins all-German clash to reach semifinals

LONDON: Germany’s Tatjana Maria came from behind to beat compatriot JuleNiemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.The 34-year-old mother of two will play either third seed OnsJabeur or unseeded Marie Bouzkova for a place in the final.She said would like to face world number two Jabeur in the semi-finals.In only the third all-German Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open Era, Niemeier took control from the start of the match, breaking at her first opportunity and going on to win the set.The 22-year-old then broke again at the start of the second set to take an iron grip on the match but Maria stormed back, breaking three times to level the match.World number 97 Niemeier again drew first blood in the deciding set, breaking in the fifth game and holding serve to lead 4-2.But Maria hit back to level at 4-4 and broke again in the 12th game to seal the victory.The German veteran, who saved two match points in the previous round, made her Grand Slam debut in 2007 and had never progressed beyond the third round at a major before this year’s Wimbledon.