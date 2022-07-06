World half marathon cancelled due to Covid fall-out

PARIS: The World Athletics Half Marathon Championships due to take place in Yangzhou in China this November have been cancelled “as a consequence of the (Covid-19) pandemic” the sport’s governing body said on Tuesday. The World Athletics Council has, though, “resolved to grant the World Athletics Road Running Championships to Yangzhou in March 2027.” World Athletics took the decision following discussions with the local organising committee amd the Chinese Athletics Association. The world half marathon will now be incorporated along with a new world 5km championships into the World Athletics Road Running Championships, which will make their debut in Riga, Latvia, on September 30 to October 1, 2023. “Unfortunately, the championships can’t be held this year, through no fault of the LOC, but our endurance athletes will have the opportunity to compete in Riga next year,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. “The Council’s decision to award another event to Yangzhou in 2027 indicates its faith in the organising committee and willingness to return and stage a World Athletics Series road running event there at the first available opportunity.” China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid strategy, responding to all cases with strict isolation orders and tough testing campaigns.