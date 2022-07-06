New Zealand’s female players get match-fee parity in new five-year deal

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s female cricketers will earn the same match fees as the men under a new five-year deal struck between NZC, the six major associations and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association meaning a substantial pay boost at international and domestic levels. It is the first time the men’s and women’s professional game has been combined under one master agreement. The match fees across formats played by both the men and women internationally are NZ$4000 for ODIs and NZ$2500 for T20Is. And at domestic level: Ford Trophy/Hallyburton Johnstone Shield NZ$800, Super Smash NZ$575. In the men’s game, a Test match fee is NZ$10,250 and the Plunket Shield NZ$1750. In terms of the contracts handed out, the highest-ranked New Zealand women’s player will be able to earn up to of NZ$163,246 a year (up from $83,432), the ninth-ranked, NZ$148,946 ($66,266), and the 17th-ranked NZ$142,346 ($62,833). The top-ranked women’s domestic players in each major association will be able to receive a maximum of $19,146 (up from $3,423), the sixth-ranked $18,646 ($3,423), and the 12th-ranked $18,146 ($3,423). There has also been an increase in the number of women’s domestic contracts from 54 to 72 and the introduction of a North vs South series.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said: “It’s great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men. It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls.” In the men’s game, where the retainers continue to be substantially higher, the top-ranked international player will be able to receive a maximum of NZ$523,396 (up from $459,574), the tenth-ranked NZ$444,196 ($377,981), and the 20th-ranked NZ$367,196 ($305,453). Domestically players will earn between NZ$75,207 and NZ$102,707. As part of the agreement, which starts from August 1, there will also be increased funding NZCPA’s support services and equity in areas such as travel and accommodation.

“I want to thank and congratulate the players and the Major Associations for their part in reaching such a significant agreement,” David White, the NZC chief executive, said. “This is the most important agreement in our sport, as it binds NZC, the Major Associations, and our players at the hip, and sets the foundation to fund, grow and develop cricket. It’s been a collaborative yet very robust negotiation. Importantly, it represents a significant step forward as we continue to grow our investment in women’s cricket.”