Pakistan’s Yashal and Humna sparkle in Egyptian Golf Championship

LAHORE: The Egyptian Amateur Open Championship 2022 concluded at Somabay Golf Club Hurghada last week. Pakistan’sYashal Khan secured fifth position, bringing honour to his country. This is one of the oldest amateur open championships, running for the last 101 years. It brings together top players from the Middle East and other countries like France, England and Canada, which are home to hundreds of pro golfers and thousands of Amateur golfers. Their participation made the championship more competitive and thrilling. 4 days intense competition, between 49 players of 18 countries, posed a very challenging environment for all golfers as they were neck to neck in terms of their personal handicaps.Pakistan was represented by 17 years old Yashal from KGC Karachi with 1.2 handicap and UmerKhokhar from IGCG Islamabad with handicap of 1.7. While both the players are ardent golfers who have won many titles at home, this course brought out the best of Yashal Khan who, having mastered the winds of Karachi, found Somabay suited to his style of play.

From day one of the event, Yashal was in the contention for winning the championship. His score of 74 gave him 6th position in the firstround that he maintained till the end. In round two, with a score of 75, he was still at 6th position behind the Morrocon, Tunisian and Egyptian players. On day three, he played his best round of 70, 2 under par, and improved his position by two places. The final round started with stiff competition between two Moroccan players, a Tunisian golfer and Pakistan’s Yashal fighting for the trophy. Although Yashal played 6 over in the first 9 holes, he then gathered his fighting spirit to fight back with a score of 38 on the back nine to finish at 5th position.

Earlier, in May this year, Pakistan’sHumnaAmjad, a 17-year-old with handicap 1.2 from Airmen Golf Club Karachi, performed exceptionally well in the Egyptian Ladies Amateur Golf Championship Nefertiti Cup, held in the same Egyptian city. She mastered the difficult weather conditions and applied crafty strategy to win the runner-up position with a score of 226 in the three-day event. This qualified her for participating in the Ladies European Tour and she will participate in a championship to be held in Aramco, Saudi Arabia later this year. HumnaAmjad has indeed brought great honor to Pakistan by becoming the first Pakistani lady golfer to qualify for the prestigious European Tour. The outstanding performance of Humna and Yashal have brought to light, the immense talent present in Pakistan.