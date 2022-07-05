Maryam slams PTI for moving SC against free electricity plan

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has criticised the PTI for approaching the Supreme Court after Punjab’s Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz announced to give free electricity to people consuming up to 100 units per month. The new announcement is expected to provide electricity to an estimated nine million poor families across the province. In a statement on Twitter, Maryam said that free electricity has been provided to the poor in Punjab. So, instead of moving the Supreme Court against the Punjab CM’s decision, the PTI should provide free electricity to the needy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The PML-N vice president said in order to provide free electricity to the needy in KP, one should work hard, instead of being jealous. Earlier in the day, terming the announcement about the provision of free electricity to the masses ahead of the by-elections a “violation of the court orders and an attempt to gain political mileage”, PTI’s senior leader Fawad Chaudhry had written a letter to the apex court against the “relief package” of the chief minister. Chaudhry claimed that the chief minister’s plan for getting Punjab out of the crisis was for political gain. He said that the Punjab chief minister would exercise only regulatory powers till July 22.