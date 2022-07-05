Cabinet committee vows to resolve issue of missing persons

The cabinet’s sub-committee on missing persons on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to resolve the issue of missing persons as soon as possible, keeping in view the seriousness of the issue.

The second meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on Enforced Disappearances and Missing Persons was held in the federal capital under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Mari and Interior Ministry officials.

Former Senator Farhatullah Babar participated in the meeting on special invitation and put forward his suggestions to the committee to resolve the issue of missing persons. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari also put his suggestions before the committee.

The committee once again expressed its commitment to resolve the issue of missing persons as soon as possible.

According to the press release, it was agreed to ensure the participation of all stakeholders in the forthcoming meetings of the committee. Human rights activists working on missing persons, representatives of human rights organizations and representatives of state institutions would also be invited to attend future meetings.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Chairperson Rights Group Defense of Human Rights Pakistan Amna Masood Janjua, Senator Tahir Bizenjo and Ameer Haider Khan Hoti from Awami National Party would also be invited to attend the next meeting of the committee.

The next meeting of the committee would be held on July 14.