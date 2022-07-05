Hashoo Group becomes title sponsor of world corporate golf challenge

Hashoo Group, in collaboration with Loco Services, will be hosting Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan 2022. In this regard a memorandum of understanding was signed by Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group and Wing Commander (Retd.) I N Khokhar, Chairman, Loco Services in Islamabad.

This will be the 6th edition of the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) in Pakistan and Hashoo Group is proud to be the title sponsor of this prestigious event. Following the success of tournaments over the last many years, Hashoo Group and Loco Services will host a total of three events in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore this year.

The series of events will kick off in Karachi during the third week of August 2022 and will conclude with the finals in Lahore during the third week of September 2022. The venues and exact dates will be revealed in August, closer to the event. The winning team of the National Final of Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan, comprising of two corporate players will represent as a Team at World Final in Tenerife, Spain.

WCGC is the largest corporate golf tournament in the world and since its inception nearly three decades ago, over one million golfers have competed across the globe for a chance to represent their company and country at World Finals. Loco Services is not only the license holder of WCGC in Pakistan, but also the official country partner of Heritage World Cup, GEC Open and World Golf & Business Club.