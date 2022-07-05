Passing out of 1,601 aero apprentices held at PAF academy

As many as 1,601 Aero Apprentices on Tuesday pass out after culmination of their training during a passing out parade held here at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek.

Chief Project Director JF-17, Pakistan Air Force, Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri was the chief guest at the occasion, said a PAF media release.

Earlier on his arrival, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek (PAAK) Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan received the chief guest.

A total of 1,601 Aero Apprentices including trainees from allied countries and Pakistan Navy successfully completed their training.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest said, “Modern warfare is an exceedingly vast and complex domain, which demands thorough knowledge and inventiveness. We are facing complex and unusual challenges involving inventions and innovations offered by science and technology. We must prepare ourselves to face all such challenges being professionally focused and technically accurate”.

Felicitating the trainees, the chief guest wished them a bright future and success in their professional assignments. He also commended the academy instructional staff for their sincere endeavours and commitment to the cause of training.