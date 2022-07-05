RWU organises exhibition to promote art

Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) on Tuesday organized an art exhibition featuring a variety of artworks by students and over 34 alumni artists who have been graduated from the university from 1994 and 2020.

The show represents different styles of art. The subjects are innovative and artworks have a lot to offer in terms of depth and subtleness. On the occasion the visitors took great interest in artworks done by the students.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, who inaugurated the exhibition, appreciated the artwork of participants and acknowledged the hard work of organisers.

She said that the organisers have put on display such a comprehensive exhibition, adding that the subjects had a variety.

“I highly recommend everyone to come and see this exhibition which has been beautifully curated by different artists of our university,” she urged as, she added, the art is such an important aspect of life and people should take out the time to relax and appreciate such works.

The Vice Chancellor further stated that since the inception of this varsity, the fine art has been specially tried to be promoted.

“The HoD and her team should be particularly appreciative to set up such an exhibition to promote art,” she applauded and promised that her support in this regard would always be openly available.

Head of Department Fine Arts, Prof. Dr. Memoona Khan, said on the occasion that our alumni are serving in different organizations as designers, sculptors, calligraphers and painters but they paid homage to their university. “Two students donated huge size murals (wall paintings) to the university, one would be displayed in the fine arts department and the other would be displayed at university auditorium,” she announced.

The exhibition was an evidence of the artist’s delight in intersecting, cutting up, revealing and uncovering motifs that were both elemental and willfully whimsical, which, later on, abetted by unbridled curiosity, would lead her painting to artistic terra nova and realms of complexity and potential for renewal.

According to the details, the curlicues, splashes, lines and even over-painting were used by the painter to express themselves in their art work.

The event was attended by a large number of RWU students, faculty and alumni of government post graduate college satellite town Rawalpindi.