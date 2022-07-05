Shaukat Khanum prepares plan for collection of hides during Eid

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) collects hides of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha to supplement the financially supported treatment of deserving cancer patients. Preparations are underway to organise this year’s nation-wide hide collection campaign. Hide collection camps will be set up in all the major cities of Pakistan including Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad , Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot. All citizens can easily donate hides of sacrificial animals at these camps and support the noble life-saving mission of SKMCH&RC.

It is important to donate hides in a timely manner because heat and improper storage in plastic bags can significantly reduce the quality of the hide as well as its market value. Hides can be dropped off at the nearest designated collection point to conserve resources and time. All proceeds from the sale of animal hides will be utilised for treatment of deserving cancer patients of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres located in Lahore and in Peshawar. Additional information, including locations of hide collection camps, can be obtained by calling 0800 11 555 or via our website www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk.

SKMCH&RC provides financially supported treatment to over 75% of its patients every year. This year, you can bring hope to, and help save the lives of thousands of cancer patients by donating animal hides to your nearest designated Shaukat Khanum hide collection camp.