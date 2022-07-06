Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 6 July 2022 is being sold for Rs. 121660 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 141900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 6 July 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 141900 Rs. 130074 Rs. 124163 Rs. 106425 per 10 Gram Rs. 121660 Rs. 111521 Rs. 106453 Rs. 91245 per Gram Gold Rs. 12166 Rs. 11152 Rs. 10645 Rs. 9125

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.