ATC remanded ‘mastermind’ of Karachi University blast in police custody till July 16

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) produced on Tuesday the alleged mastermind of the Karachi University suicide bomb blast before an anti-terrorism court (ATC), after arresting him in a major breakthrough in the investigation.

The suspect had been arrested by the CTD with technical assistance from other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Monday.

During the court hearing today, the CTD police informed the court that the suspect is a commander of separatist organizations Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Federation-Karachi (BLF) and the mastermind of the attack on Chinese teachers outside KU’s Confucious Institute in April this year.

They also said that he was involved in facilitating attacks on other Chinese citizens in Karachi.

Later, the ATC remanded the suspect in CTD police custody till July 16.

