Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA: A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Bhabhra police station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Naeem Sultan (49), a resident of Bhabhra along with Noman (36) was riding a motorcycle near Ajnala Pull when another motorcycle came from the opposite direction and collided with their two-wheeler.

As a result, Naeem died on the spot while Noman sustained injuries. Police along with rescuers reached the spot and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.