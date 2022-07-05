ECP can take action for submitting false declarations: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could take action against any political party member for submitting a false declaration of assets.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had submitted false declarations of assets before Election Commission of Pakistan, he said this while talking to a private television channel.

Any political party member who made false declaration, should be disqualified for taking part in election, he said.

Commenting on “Tosha Khana” issue, he said, the PTI leaders committed a wrong by selling official gifts at higher rates and also not paying tax on their proceeds.

In reply to a question about reference case, he said, some political party members had filed reference against the leadership of PTI for showing irresponsibility regarding “Tosha Khana” gifts.