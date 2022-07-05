Shah Mehmood Qureshi rejects reports, says will never join PPP

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rejected rumours regarding his inclusion in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and meeting with Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

Addressing a corner meeting in connection with the upcoming by-poll in PP-217 Multan, the former foreign minister has denied a claim made by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz regarding his inclusion in the PPP.

“I am part of the PTI family and the vice-captain of Imran Khan,” he said while rejecting rumours.

Mr. Qureshi said he felt awkward by calling Raja Riaz as the opposition leader. “I reject the claims of Raja Riaz and will never rejoin the PPP,” he said.

He claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari offered him to join their parties before joining the PTI.

The PTI leader also accused the PML-N-led Punjab government of using state machinery in by-elections. “The state machinery is being used in the by-election on the directions of Hamza Shehbaz but the PTI would not allow pre-poll rigging in the by-election,” he added.