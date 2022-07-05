Pakistani rupee depreciated by 44 paisa against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee, which has been steadily gaining ground against the US dollar for nearly a week, has lost steam today (Tuesday), with its value falling by 44 paisa in interbank trading.

According to forex dealers, the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 44 paisa during the morning trading session, while the US dollar exchange rate soared to Rs205 by 10:30am. Yesterday, the US dollar fell 39 paisas against the Pakistani rupee, closing at Rs204.56.

According to economic experts, market sentiments toward the Pakistani currency changed after following social media reports that the IMF programme was being postponed or delayed due to anti-corruption laws.

Even though Finance Minister Miftah Ismail denied the news in a tweet on Monday, the market remained jittery.

I have been reading with some amusement all the tweets and stories about IMF program being postponed or delayed due to some anti-corruption law. There is no truth to it. The IMF program is on track. https://t.co/6c0MNvQ0g3 — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) July 4, 2022

The rupee began its upward trajectory against the greenback in the interbank market following the announcement of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) received from the IMF for the combined 7th and 8th reviews on June 28.