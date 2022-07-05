Export of rice increases 33pc in 11 months of FY21-22

The export of rice from Pakistan witnessed 33pc increase during first 11 months of fiscal year 2021-22 as more than 4.4m metric ton of rice exported to different countries.

According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Pakistan earned $2,276m by exporting rice during July May 2021-22 that show 22.62pc increase in terms of value. In the corresponding period of previous fiscal year Pakistan exported 3.367m metric ton rice worth $1,856m, the PBS data stated.

The export quantity of Basmati rice during July-May 2021-22 was recorded 690,562 M.T which earned Pakistan $632.5m that is 25.24pc higher in terms of quantity while 24.75pc higher in terms of value compared to July May 2020-21. In the 11 months of previous fiscal year 551,373 M.T Basmati rice worth $507m were exported, the data shown.

The export of other varieties of rice also increased 34.32pc in terms of quantity and 21.81pc in terms of value as 3.78 M.T of other varieties of rice worth $1,643.5m were sent abroad in 11 months of 2021-22. The export of other varieties of rice stood at 2.8m M.T that worth $1,349m during 11 months of FY 2020-21.

As per PBS data total export of rice during May 2022 remained 425,821 M.T that worth $224.7m. Compared to May 2021 export of rice witnessed 140pc and 111pc increase in terms of quantity and value respectively as 177,112 M.T of rice worth $106m were exported during May 2021. The data further indicated that export of Basmati rice remained 61,662 M.T and of other varieties 364,159 M.T which earned Pakistan $60.7m and $164m respectively.