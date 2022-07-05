Gold price declines by Rs300 to Rs141,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.300 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs141,700 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.257 and was sold at Rs.121,228 against its sale at Rs. 121,485 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs.111,125 against its sale at Rs111,361, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1707 against its sale at $1811, the association reported.