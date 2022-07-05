Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%

A day after the infection ratio was reported to be over 4.5 percent nationwide, the COVID-19 positive ratio in the nation has dropped to 3.45 percent, according to data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) released on Tuesday morning.

A day earlier, the nation had 675 cases and a 4.61 percent COVID-19 positive ratio.

The NIH reports that over the past 24 hours, 18,950 diagnostic tests were completed, and 653 of those samples had positive results.

On another fortunate day, the country reported no deaths in the last 24 hours from COVID-19.

According to NIH statistics, 162 COVID-19 patients are still receiving care in intensive care units across the nation’s hospitals.

In contrast, it is surprising to note that Karachi’s COVID-19 positive ratio has decreased from 20.61 percent the day before to 7.92 percent in a single day.

In Karachi, 435 new cases were identified in the past day after 5,490 diagnostic tests were completed.