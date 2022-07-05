England security team to visit Pakistan for inspection ahead of T20I series

LAHORE: A three-member security-cum-vigilance team of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will arrive in the country this month to inspect three centres for the seven-match T20I series, which will take place from September 15. According to reports, the security team – which will also include an ECB official – will inspect the venues and review the arrangements being made for the visitors’ stay, travelling within the city (hotel to grounds and back), and arrangements within the stadiums. The ECB team will inspect arrangements at three major cities of the country – Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi – the potential venues to host the seven-match series.

The PCB wants the team to also visit Multan Stadium where Pakistan played three-match one-day series against West Indies with immense success. The repeated full houses at the Multan Stadium during that particular series forced the PCB’s think-tank to consider the venue for the England tour too. However, the ECB has yet to show any interest to consider the venue seriously.

“Our efforts have been to convince the ECB to send the team to Multan as well. Besides being one of the best stadiums in the country, Multan’s crowd loves the game and is highly supportive of good cricket no matter from which bat the runs are flowing and who is holding the leather for quality delivery,” a PCB official was quoted as saying. “However, it is up to the ECB to decide on the venues. It is believed that two venues from three major cities are to host the seven-match series which will be finalised at the end of the team’s visit to Pakistan,” he added. England team are due to arrive here on September 15 and planned to leave in October for Australia for the World Cup T20 and a pre-Cup T20 series. Within 18 days of the team’s stay in Pakistan, England will be playing seven matches.