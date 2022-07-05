Letter to FM for solving problems of Pak students studying abroad

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi has written to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to address issues confronting Pakistani students studying abroad.

The letter emphasized the importance of addressing the difficulties faced by Pakistani youth in obtaining visas to study in Australia, Italy, and other countries.

The top priority of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to help Pakistani students study abroad, and his efforts have solved problems for Pakistani students in China and Ukraine, according to the minister, who added that many students are still having difficulty obtaining visas.

Pakistani students have been admitted to foreign universities, but visa delays create obstacles, according to the letter.

The minister requested that the FM look into the matter and resolve the issues.