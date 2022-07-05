Ricky Martin denies allegations after domestic abuse restraining order filed

A temporary domestic abuse restraining order has been filed against Ricky Martin in Puerto Rico, while the singer is denying the allegations laid out in it.

A police spokesperson told the Associated Press on July 2 that officers visited the town of Dorado, where the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” performer lives, in order to try to serve him the order but that “up until now, police haven’t been able to find him.” The spokesperson also said the document was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

The singer’s rep told E! News in a statement in response, “The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

The police spokesperson told the Associated Press that the person who filed for the restraining order against Martin did not contact police and instead submitted their request directly with a court.

Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero quoted the restraining order as stating that the singer, whose real name is Enrique José Martin Morales and the petitioner, whose name was not disclosed by law, dated for seven months. According to the outlet, the order says they split two months ago and that the pop star did not accept the separation, calls the petitioner frequently and was seen loitering near his residence at least three times.

The petitioner “fears for his safety,” the document alleges, per El Vocero.

The newspaper also reported that the order states that “the petitioning party demonstrated that there is a substantial possibility of immediate risk of abuse” and orders Martin to “refrain from approaching, harassing, intimidating, threatening or in any other way interfering” with the petitioner, or calling, texting or contacting them by email or on social media.

According to El Vocero, the restraining order is set to expire on July 21 and a hearing has been set for that date.

Martin has been married since 2017 to artist Jwan Josef. The two share a son and daughter, while the singer also has twins born from gestational surrogacy before he met his husband.