Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday felicitated the people and government of the United States on the 246th Independence Day and expressed Islamabad’s desire to engage with Washington at all levels.

Americans mark the nation’s birthday on July 4, which was the day when the country was liberated from England by Abraham Lincoln in 1776.

The premier’s message comes as the country makes efforts to mend fences with the US after the PTI alleged a high-ranking US official for hatching a conspiracy to topple its government through a no-confidence vote.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said his govt looks forward to engaging with the administration of President Joe Biden at all levels to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

“It is my pleasure to extend the heartiest felicitations and greetings to the people and government of the United States on their Independence Day. My govt looks forward to engaging with the Biden Administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade and investment,” the premier wrote. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan also congratulated the US on its independence day and paid tribute to those who contributed to the country’s foundation. “Happy Fourth of July and Happy Independence Day to the United States! Tribute to the founding fathers and succeeding generations that have made the US a great nation,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, views were exchanged about the country’s foreign affairs particularly regional diplomacy. Ms. Khar briefed the prime minister about Pakistan’s participation in the recently held Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed the authorities concerned to review the load-shedding policy of gas supply to the factories solely dependent on the commodity for their functioning.

Chairing a review meeting in Lahore for promotion of investment-related industries and the export sector, he said the country’s economic stability was linked to addressing the problems faced by the industrial sector. Minister for Energy Division Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, and Member National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Law Malik Ahmed Khan and leading businessmen of textile sector attended the meeting.

Shehbaz said by extending every possible facilitation to industries, the county would be better able to present its products in the international market. He directed review of gas load-shedding schedule and policy for the factories entirely relying on gas for their functioning. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to open the Tormak section of the Jaglot-Skardu road on an emergency basis.

The prime minister took notice of the situation in view of the difficulties faced by the stranded people and tourists in the area, as heavy rainfall and landslide have blocked the road.