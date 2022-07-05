Timely arrival, departure of trains on Eid must be ensured: Saad

Timely arrival and departure of trains on the occasion of Eid should be ensured, and no compromise should be made on passenger safety.There should be no hindrance in the availability of clean water, and Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be followed during the rail journey. These instructions were given by Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique while presiding over a high-level meeting at Railway Headquarters Lahore. He said that railways is on track of progress, aviation is also taking off. In another meeting, the federal minister was briefed on the policy of optical fiber cable. Railway officials will study three different commercial models in this regard.