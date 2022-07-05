Seminar on role of laboratory science in managing drug abuse held

A one-day national seminar on the role of medical laboratory science and blood transfusion in managing drug abuse and toxicology was organized by the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Monday.

The seminar was presided over by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology, the IUB, and the Department of Pathology, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur. Under the agreement, medical laboratory technology students of the IUB will be provided opportunities to undergo training in the Department of Pathology Laboratory, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Chairman of Department of Medical Laboratory Technology, the IUB, and Prof. Dr. Asma Shaukat Chairperson of Department of Pathology Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur signed the agreement. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akhtar said there was a strong link between anti-narcotics and medical laboratory technology and blood transfusion. He was grateful for the special patronage and guidance of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for organizing the seminar. Prof. Dr. Ayub Khan, Prof. Dr. Asma Shaukat, Dr. Uzma Chauhan, Dr. Shahnaz Noor, Dr. Sara Raza, Dr. Syed Salman Rizvi, and Prof. Dr. Qaiser Jabeen also addressed the seminar.