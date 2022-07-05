Relief in Mali as post-coup sanctions are lifted

Street markets in Mali’s capital Bamako buzzed with excitement Monday after West African states lifted a six-month trade embargo imposed over the country’s latest coup, allowing traders to once again shop abroad for goods. “We’ve had the same items (for months),” said Kadiatou Coulibaly, a fabric vendor at Bamako’s main market. “I plan to leave tomorrow for Abidjan to do some shopping.” Heads of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday lifted sanctions on the country’s military regime, including a trade and financial embargo imposed in January after the junta unveiled a scheme to rule for five years. The sanctions have badly hit the poor Sahel state, whose economy is already under severe strain from a decade-long jihadist insurgency. After months of talks, Malian authorities on Wednesday approved a plan to hold presidential elections in February 2024, a timeline ECOWAS accepted. The vote will be preceded by a referendum on a revised constitution in March 2023 and legislative elections in late 2023. “It’s a great relief for the transport sector,” said Youssouf Traore, president of the Malian Council of Road Transporters. “All the drivers have returned to work after the announcement.”