Shagufta Ejaz shares two cents on the political scenario of Pakistan

Veteran showbiz actor, Shagufta Ejaz shared her take on the current political scenario of the country.

The ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’ actor took to her Instagram handle over the weekend and shared a video message for the audience reflecting upon the current political scenario in Pakistan. “Hum apne haq ke lye larna jante hen, (we know how to stand up for our rights),” read the caption on the video.

“Whatever we are facing today, being suppressed and forced to bear, our future generations will have to bear the consequences of it,” Shagufta Ejaz said in the clip shared on the photo and video sharing social application.

“If we’ll stay quiet today, the upcoming generations will be imposed to maintain this silence in the future,” she added. “It is important for us to unite now in order to undo the enforced chain of burdens passing among generations and bring the possible change.” In the end, she urged the people of Pakistan to get out of their houses and raise their voices for the betterment of future generations.

Earlier, the actor shared her thoughts against the violence on PTI ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ in Islamabad as well. In a video message shared on the social application, Ejaz condemned the acts of violence and torture on women, children and elderly people.