Court extends interim bail of Moonis Elahi, others in money laundering case

LAHORE: A special court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former federal minister Moonis Elahi and others till July 14 in a case registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of money laundering in a sugar scam.

Special court (Offence in Banks) judge conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the former minister and others. Moonis Elahi, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Wajid Bhatti appeared before the court on expiry of interim bail and got their attendance marked.

The FIA’s investigation officer submitted that the notices had been issued to shareholders of the company and others and after it, the role of Moonis Elahi would be determined. He submitted that the agency had received 47 per cent record and vouchers were being reviewed. He submitted that the banks had informed that the record, older than ten years, was scrapped and it was the reason that the problems were being faced. He sought time for completing the investigations.

However, the court observed that the interim bail could not be kept pending till indefinite time. He directed the investigation officer to complete the investigations till the next date of hearing, July 14.

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti, Muhammad Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Tarik Jawaid and Wajid Khan Bhatti under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.