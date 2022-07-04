Rescue 1122 services alert during Eid-ul-Adha vacations

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Emergency Services Department Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has finalised arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha and directed all its departments to remain high alert in Rawalpindi district on the occasion of Eid. The Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi’s Emergency Ambulance, Rescue, Motorbike Service and Fire Service would remain high alert throughout the district to assist in emergencies on Eid-ul-Adha holidays, said the Rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Usman Gujjar.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Kamran Rasheed presiding over the meeting held here at Rescue 1122 office reviewed all the arrangements made on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and finalized them. The meeting was attended by all the officers of all rescue stations in Rawalpindi.

According to Media Coordinator Rescue Rawalpindi Muhammad Usman Gujjar, emergency service posts would also be set up at cattle markets, mosques and festivals where trained emergency paramedical staff will be provided to ensure emergency assistance in case of any emergency.

“If there is flash flooding during Eid, Rescue 1122 will be ready at all times to better deal with emergencies in all districts,” he said.

In Rawalpindi, special duties of rescue personnel have been deployed in control rooms, emergency rescue stations, emergency ambulances, fire tenders, rescue and recovery vehicles, special vehicles, water bowsers and motorbike ambulances. Moreover, the Key Points would be set up in cattle markets of Rawalpindi and all adjoining tehsils during Eid night while Eid Gah Sharif, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh Ground, Jamia Masjid Faizan Madina Adiala Road, Captain Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala Scheme 3, 22 number chungi during Eid-ul-Adha.

Rescue posts will be set up at Chungi number 22, Rawal Park, Kuri Road, Central Jamia Masjid Tehsil Gujjar Khan, Central Jamia Ghousia Masumia Masjid Tehsil Kalrasidan, Central Eidgah Tehsil Kahuta, Central Jamia Masjid Tehsil Kotli Satyan and Masjid Tehreek-e-Mahan Tehsil Taxila. On the three days of Eid, rescuers will be on duty at Allama Iqbal Park, JCP Gulzar Qaid, GPO Chowk Saddar, Jinnah Park, Union Park and T Chowk Rawat and the district control room will ensure all necessary emergency arrangements.

In addition, mobile posts will be set up at Eid-ul-Adha gatherings to provide effective medical care, where state-of-the-art cardiac ambulance vehicles and trained staff will be available at all times with their emergency medical bags. Provide immediate medical assistance in a timely manner. District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rasheed congratulated all the citizens on Eid and wished them all the best and asked them to drive carefully with their families before and after Eid holidays to avoid possible accidents. To be avoided.