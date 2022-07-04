Secretary Economic Affairs to address problematic projects on urgent basis

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs, Mian Asad Hayaud Din Monday emphasised the need to address the issues of problematic projects on urgent basis, especially those facing chronic delays so as to pace up disbursements and progress.

He said while chairing the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) to review the World Bank Project “Hydro-Met and Climate Services Project worth $ 188 Million”, said a press release issued here.

He welcomed the participants and briefed the purpose of Hydro-Met and Disaster Risk Management Services Project for Pakistan that is to strengthen Pakistan’s Public Sector delivery of reliable and timely Hydro-Meteorological and Disaster Risk Management Services and enhance community resilience to shocks.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs, Federal Secretary Climate Change, Senior Joint Secretary Climate Change, Joint Secretary Finance Division, DG Pakistan Met, CEO NDRMF, Director Ministry of Aviation and World Bank Team.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Economic Affairs emphasised the need for quick delivery and resolution of issues that are becoming obstacles to completion of the project. For which, he directed tasks to expedite the process of approvals, signings, implementation and monitoring to the involved stakeholders of the project.

During the meeting, the decisions were recorded and a deadline was given to the executing agencies to be followed rigorously.

The follow-up meeting is decided to be held on 15th of August to discuss further progress and monitor compliance of the decisions.