Babar backs fast bowlers to perform better in Lankan conditions

LAHORE: Captain Babar Azam has said that Pakistani fast bowlers will do well despite spin-friendly pitches in Sri Lanka.

Addressing a pre-departure to Sri Lanka tour presser at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday, he said Pakistan fast bowlers had performed consistently during the past years, adding he backed them to do well during the Sri Lanka tour.

Babar-led Pakistan side is due to leave for Sri Lanka on July 6 to play two test matches in Galle and Colombo between July 16 and July 29. The two test match rubber is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Defending selection of the spin-trio of Yasir Shah, Muhammad Nawaz and Nauman Ali, he said Yasir Shah’s return had brought loads of experience to the team in the spin department. Nauman Ali and Muhammad Nawaz’s presence will further strengthen the spin bowling options, he said adding that Pakistani spin-trio was capable of exploiting the conditions in Sri Lanka.

“Yasir Shah is a changed bowler and has a good economy against Sri Lanka while he has worked overtime to remain focused over the past few months,” Babar said.

To a query, he said: “The team is visiting Sri Lanka after 2015 and we are familiar with the conditions and hope to do well in the batting and bowling departments.”

About batting prowess, Babar said “batsmen are in good form, and we will put up our best in the Sri Lankan conditions”. He said “if the team plays under the given plan, we are sure we will do well against a young Lankan team”.

To a question, Babar admitted every team proves dangerous in home conditions; however, he said, they would chalk out a plan to get 20 wickets. “We will keep to our strengths and play according to our batting strength.”

About Shoaib Akhter’s visit to the camp in Rawalpindi, Babar said the former fast-bowling ace spoke to the fast bowlers and backed them up to become world-beaters.

On the rain forecast during the upcoming series, he said “weather is not in our hands; what we can do is to make a good team combination and play according to the situation”. He, however, said the final eleven would be picked according to the SL conditions.

About the absence of off-spinner Sajid Khan from the team touring Sri Lanka, he said Sajid Khan was remodelling his action and he had been given time to work.

On Afridi’s long batting session, Babar Azam said Shaheen Shah Afridi is very keen to improve his batting in the nets, adding that 30-35 runs from a bowler give an edge to teams in matches.