PM directs FWO to urgently clear landslide-hit Jaglot-Skardu road

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on Monday to open the Tormak segment of the Jaglot-Skardu road as soon as possible.

The prime minister took note of the situation due to the difficulties faced by stranded individuals and visitors in the area as a result of severe rainfall and landslides that blocked the route for six days over a two-week period.

He directed that the road be cleared as soon as possible with the assistance of additional machinery and personnel, and he emphasised the provision of required things to both local and foreign travellers.

PM Sharif underlined the importance of speeding up work in preparation for residents’ return home for Eid ul Azha.

The Jaglot-Skardu is the main artery for the transportation of fuel and edible items to the adjoining areas. Tourists from different countries are visiting the area by means of flights.

The hotels and tourism-related functionaries had appealed to the prime minister to take notice of the prolonged closure of the road.