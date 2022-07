ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader and Member of National Assembly Ehsanullah Reki took oath as the Minister of State.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Ehsanullah Reki at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

However, the president gave this approval under Article 92 of the Constitution on the advice of the Prime Minister.