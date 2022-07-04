Govt took bold decisions to stable economy, uphold national integrity: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday said that the present government was taking wise decisions to uphold national integrity and to put the crippled economy of the country back on track.

In an interview with PTV news channel, he said that due to poor governance and wrong foreign policies of the previous government of Imran Khan the economy deteriorated, adding, that the coalition government is satisfied with the tough decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to a stable economy.

He said the state of the economy was in ill condition and without tough and unpopular decisions it was impossible to recover the limping economy.

A coalition government was committed to controlling all current economic crises in the country, he said, adding, that we are well-aware of the difficulties of common people and issues related to high inflation would be addressed soon.

He said that the government was focusing on improving foreign policies, and the agriculture sector, adding, that international high prices were the main reason behind inflation in the country.

Replying to a question about International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions on NAB laws, he replied that the IMF is the only way to tackle economic crises in the country and the present government is committed to reviving its delayed program.

Kaira expressed hope that the ill-economy will recover soon and the nation would get benefit from the policies of the current government.