PM orders to review load-shedding policy for factories that rely solely on gas

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities to review the load-shedding policy of gas supply for factories that rely solely on the commodity to function.

He stated while chairing a review meeting for the promotion of investment-related industries and the export sector, that the country’s economic stability was linked to addressing industrial sector problems.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers such as Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Energy Division, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Member National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Provincial Minister for Law Malik Ahmed Khan, and leading businessmen from the textile sector.

PM Sharif stated that by providing every possible assistance to industries, the country will be better able to present its products in the international market.

He directed that the gas load-shedding schedule and policy for factories that rely entirely on gas be reviewed. He also asked the ministers to meet with the business delegation to resolve their issues.