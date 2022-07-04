Govt ready to raise basic power tariff by Rs7.91 under IMF condition

The government is ready to impose another International Monetary Fund condition, a Rs7.91/unit increase in the basic power tariff.

According to sources, the federal cabinet will discuss raising the basic power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit at its meeting today (Monday). During the meeting, a summary will be presented in this regard.

The government was advised to raise the basic power tariff in phases. It has been proposed to raise the power tariff by Rs3.50/unit in July, followed by another Rs3.50/unit increase in August and a 91 paisa increase in the basic tariff in October.

According to sources, Nepra asked the federal government to raise the basic power tariff.