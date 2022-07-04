Green investors to step up pressure on US utilities after court ruling

Activist investment leaders who have urged U.S. companies to cut carbon emissions said on Friday they expect more such efforts following a milestone U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that diminished the power of federal environmental regulators.

By constraining the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants, the court put responsibility on investors looking to slow climate change, said Andrew Behar, chief executive of the non-profit group As You Sow, a which often files shareholder resolutions.

Investors will likely launch more engagements with companies ahead of the 2023 annual meeting season, Behar said, adding that executives lately have been more receptive to suggested changes.

All the models say climate change will be bad for business, Behar said in an interview. The court’s ruling, he said, means that corporations have even more responsibility to their stakeholders to limit emissions.