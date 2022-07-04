Pakistan Learning Festival appoints Saad Qureshi as PLF Goodwill Ambassador

The Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF) today announced the appointment of actor Saad Qureshi as a PLF Goodwill Ambassador.

“I am thrilled to welcome Saad Qureshi to join our venerable roster of PLF Goodwill Ambassadors who support, promote and advocate the cause of education in Pakistan,” said PLF founder, Baela Raza Jamil. “An actor of tremendous merit, Saad Qureshi is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated young stars, known both as an actor and an indefatigable philanthropist. I am confident that he will work hard in the capacity of a PLF Goodwill Ambassador and help the organization in a number of meaningful ways.”

The actor, who most recently starred in ARY Digital’s immensely popular serial Benaam, expressed great happiness with his appointment as a PLF Goodwill Ambassador and spoke enthusiastically about his plans to support the Pakistan Learning Festival.

“It is a great honor to join the Pakistan Learning Festival as a PLF Goodwill Ambassador,” said Saad Qureshi. “I have always believed that education is an inviolable right that the state needs to ensure for all citizens. Education has the power to transform societies and help build nations that are happy, prosperous, and peaceful. I am grateful to be given an opportunity to promote the cause of education in Pakistan and look forward to doing my part in making ours a country where every citizen has access to quality education. As a PLF Goodwill Ambassador, I plan to help raise funds for the Pakistan Learning Festival, participate in PLF events, and speak about the organization’s work in the media.”

The Pakistan Learning Festival is a social movement founded by Baela Raza Jamil, CEO of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), and Ameena Saiyid, Founder and Director of the Adab Festival, in collaboration with a number of private and public organizations.

The goal of PLF is to promote a culture of learning, which focuses on creativity, imagination, and multi-sensory stimulation, and not just on school textbooks, tests, and examinations. The movement is known for its festivals, growing publications, awards, and creative initiatives such as Kitaab Gaari, Digi Kutub Khana, mother tongue teaching and the Young Author Award (YAA).